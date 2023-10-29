Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Dada City, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Brutus Creed (w/ Julius Creed & Ivy Nile) defeated Riley Osborne

Blair Davenport defeated Jade Gentile

Gable Steveson defeated Luca Crusifino

Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordon & Kennedy Cummins

Karmen Petrovic is congratulated in the ring after her victory in last night’s Halloween Battle Royal. She is announced to be included in the main event. Tiffany Stratton interrupted, leading to a three-way being made.

Lexis King defeated Dante Chen

Thea Hail (w/ Jacy Jayne) defeated Jaida Parker

Damon Kemp & Myles Borne defeated Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend (w/ Jakara Jackson)

Malik Blade eliminated Bron Breakker to win a Halloween Costume Battle Royal.

NXT Women’s Title Match – Lyra Valkyria (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton and Karmen Petrovic in a Triple Threat.