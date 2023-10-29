ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*ROH Women’s Champion Athena pinned Mercedes Martinez. Martinez and Diamante attacked her but Billie Starkz made the save.

*Angelico defeated Gringo Loco, Slim J and Metallik when he pinned J.

*The Gates of Agony defeated The Infantry, Iron Savages and Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.

*Action Andretti defeated Lee Johnson and Nick Comoroto.

*Kiera Hogan defeated Charlette Renegade.

*Dalton Castle & Gravity defeated The Workhorsemen and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.