ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:
*ROH Women’s Champion Athena pinned Mercedes Martinez. Martinez and Diamante attacked her but Billie Starkz made the save.
*Angelico defeated Gringo Loco, Slim J and Metallik when he pinned J.
*The Gates of Agony defeated The Infantry, Iron Savages and Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.
*Action Andretti defeated Lee Johnson and Nick Comoroto.
*Kiera Hogan defeated Charlette Renegade.
*Dalton Castle & Gravity defeated The Workhorsemen and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter.