A big update on Drew McIntyre and his status with WWE.

According to Fightful Select, The Scottish Warrior has not signed a new deal with the company despite rumors circulating online that he had. The report reveals that McIntyre’s current contract is set to expire in five months, which would be well before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

It is not known whether McIntyre has been approached or if the two sides are still negotiating but as of now there is no new deal in place. Apparently McIntyre and WWE have been telling people that he is not signed.

This comes after a separate report surfaced stating that no top talents from WWE had been approached for renewal under the TKO era of WWE. Another name who will have their contract expire in 2024 is Becky Lynch.

