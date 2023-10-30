Tony Khan has received praise for his long-term planning and booking of the AEW product, much different to WWE’s history of last-minute changes made by Vince McMahon.

McMahon has been known to tear up the script just hours before the show goes live. That has changed under Triple H. However, recently, All Elite Wrestling has been lacking in terms of creative changes or decision-making.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, creative decisions have been finalized later than usual, causing frustration among talent, particularly top stars who are more involved in the creative process.