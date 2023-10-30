The card for AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event is coming along, but the status of the Tag Team Titles remains uncertain.

Initially, FTR was scheduled to defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at the event. However, this plan was in doubt when FTR lost the titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill. The idea was for a rematch to take place, with the winners then defending against The Young Bucks, who currently hold the #1 contender spot.

It appears that these plans have been nixed. Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that a decision regarding the Tag Team Titles at Full Gear has yet to be made.