WWE presents the go-home edition of Raw for Saturday’s Crown Jewel PLE live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Tonight’s show will feature six matches, including Rollins vs. JD McDonagh ahead of McIntyre defending the title against Drew Mcintyre at Crown Jewel.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh – non-title match

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Trick or Street Fight: Natalya vs. Chelsea Green

Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet

Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae

Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers