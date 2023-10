WWE has loaded the go-home edition of Raw tonight for Saturday’s Crown Jewel PLE, featuring various segments.

On Sunday, Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers was confirmed, marking the NXT tag team’s debut match on the main roster.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the Creeds have been officially called up to the main roster by WWE officials. Thus, this is not a one-off match, but they will be Raw stars going forward.