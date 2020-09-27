WWE star Cedric Alexander recently spoke to TalkSport where the former cruiserweight champion confirms that WWE does not always have plans for the cruiserweight wrestlers in their 205 Live division. Alexander, who is now a member of the Hurt Business faction, lists UFC champion Jon Jones and fellow superstar Daniel Bryan as guys who prove that size doesn’t always matter.

Yes, sometimes that’s a thing [not having plans for cruiserweights]. It goes back to the perception ‘oh, you’re a cruiserweight. You’re not that big so you won’t do that well. That’s a perception a lot of people have when in actuality, I’m currently about 210lbs. I’m just as big as a good portion of the guys on the roster – not the giants obviously! – but I’m not a small man. A 210lb man is not a small individual. You gotta understand that just because you’re in that weight range doesn’t mean you can’t hurt somebody pretty bad. Jon Jones has been 205lbs! He’s a monster!

It’s just a perception we need to relax and say if you’re great, you’re great. Daniel Bryan is a prime example that size means nothing.