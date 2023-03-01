Chad Gable opens up about his relationship with his old tag team partner, Jason Jordan.

The duo, who wrestled as American Alpha, found great success in WWE. They were former NXT tag team champions and had a run as SmackDown tag team champions. However, Jordan’s in-ring career would get cut short, and he would have to retire from in-ring action. He’s now a producer for WWE, one who clearly understands the business.

That’s what Gable thinks. He spoke about Jordan’s ability as a producer during a recent interview with Fightful, where he jokes that he gives a verbal “thank you” anytime he sees that his old partner is producing one of his matches or segments. Highlights can be found below.

Says he loves when Jason Jordan produces his matches because he just gets it:

I always say a quick thank you every time I see Jason is producing my segment or my match that night. Because not only does he get it, but he’s also been there. He’s been a wrestler; he knows what it’s like to be produced and to have people trying to help you in that manner. It’s no joke when I say we were a tag team; our mindsets were so similar. We were like brothers. We were so, so similar.

Says the two remain very close and are like brothers:

Exactly the same, and you’ll hear every tag team say like, ‘Oh, man. We’re up and down the road together. We train together.’ We did all that, but we were like brothers, man. Everything we said, we could have finished each other’s sentences. So, when he’s producing me now, he gets it. I get him and he gets me. So, there’s not too much head-butting. There’s not even too much direction from him. He knows what to do. He knows what I’m gonna tell him anyway. Let him do his thing.

Gable most recently competed against Cody Rhodes on this past Monday’s edition of RAW.