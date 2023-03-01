Joey Janela has a plan for himself after his pro wrestling career ends.

The Bad Boy appeared on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 to discuss a wide range of topics, most importantly how he hopes to become a booker once his in-ring career comes to an end. Janela states that while he does book his annual JJSB events for GCW, he has not booked anything else for the promotion despite many assuming that he does.

People thought I was the booker and stuff. I’m not. I’m just a wrestler. Absolutely. When it’s all said and done, that’s where I’m going to end up, putting together matches or booking shows.

Janela returned to GCW full-time after his run with AEW came to an end in 2022. In this same interview, he criticized AEW President Tony Khan for booking long matches and not using his deep roster. You can read about that here.