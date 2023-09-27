MLW issued the following press release announcing that the Second Gear Crew will be battling The Calling in a Chamber of Horrors Match at Slaughterhouse. The show takes place on October 14th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will air exclusively on FITE+. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

MLW today announced a Chamber of Horrors Match: Second Gear Crew vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Last week on FUSION Ol Mancer lobbied to personally build it and now the ghouls will come as pro wrestling’s worst nightmare is revived! It’s the CHAMBER OF HORRORS streaming exclusively at Slaughterhouse LIVE on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

For three decades the wrestling world has trembled at a the mere thought of the sinister designs of such a stipulation.

Now the fearless (and insane?) Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner and Matthew Justice enter the twisted steel cage in a hellacious stipulation match battling The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon.

Four of MLW’s wildest brawlers will fight their way through the bowels of hell inside a steel cage as they avoid being placed in the chair of torture. Yes, the CHAIR. OF. TORTURE.

Mance Warner better make sure to reinforce the cage to contain the horrors the world will witness LIVE, October 14 on FITE+!

Fans can watch this fight card LIVE and exclusively worldwide on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a 7-day FREE trial!

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. B3CCA

The Second Gear Crew vs. The Calling in a Chamber Of Horrors Match

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

Mance Warner

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com