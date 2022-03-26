WWE has announced a big RAW vs. SmackDown match for Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of RAW.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown that RAW will feature RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match.

In addition to the line-up seen below, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising the following Superstars to appear on Monday – WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.

Stay tuned for more on the final RAW before WrestleMania 38. Below is the updated line-up with the RK-Bro vs. Usos added, along with a promo for the show:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

