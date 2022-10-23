A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend.

Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night, with co-host Quincy Elliott, but at one point their were interrupted by Legend, who wasn’t happy about a blue brand Superstar hosting a NXT show when she was the better candidate. Elliott and Shotzi ended up hurling insults at Legend until Legend warned them both. Shotzi attacked Legend first, then laid her out with a DDT. Shotzi then stood over Legend with Elliott, celebrating to end the segment. You can see footage below.

Tuesday’s NXT will also see The Schism reveal the identity of their new fourth member.

A mystery person, who appears to be a female, wearing a yellow mask and red hoodie, has followed Joe Gacy and The Dyad around NXT for the past few months now, also handling out the smiley face buttons to various people in an attempt to spread the word of The Schism. NXT Halloween Havoc featured a backstage promo from Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, coming off last Tuesday’s loss to Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Schism, with the mystery person standing nearby, lashed out over how people continue to spit in their faces. They warned that their message to this brand will now be delivered by force, not by will. It was declared that the mystery person opened their heart to The Schism and proved to be worthy, and now they will have their big moment on Tuesday night when they breathe in fresh air and remove their mask.

The Schism said together they will show the world their full force. They are not afraid of how society views them while the rest of the world hides behind their masks of wealth, lies and vanity, and now The Schism feels like its their job to illuminate the people’s mistakes, and shine a light on their hypocrisy. It was also declared that The Schism tried their peaceful approach but now whatever happens is on the people. They also said The Schism is now four roots to one tree. Gacy, Fowler and Reid then put on their yellow masks to end the segment, as seen below.

Fan speculation on the new member of The Schism has the reveal being everyone from Nikki Cross to Sarray, or possibly a new NXT talent.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s NXT, along with the Shotzi – Legend segment from Halloween Havoc, and a clip of The Schism:

* Halloween Havoc fallout

* Lash Legend vs. Shotzi

* The Schism’s new mystery member in the red hoodie removes their mask

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Por fin se revelará la identidad de la chica de la capucha roja #RedHood y #JoeGacy con #RippFowler y #JaggerReid se ponen las máscaras indicando que se viene algo más fuerte!!! #wwe #nxt #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/o9zSRasHmI — OnlyLuKaWrestlingFans (@onlylukaWfans) October 23, 2022

We gave you all a chance… You should’ve listened. Now you must deal with the severe ramifications. You aren’t ready for what shall come. Tuesday is only the beginning. 🙂✌️ — N❌T —@WeArentNXT / @UnmatchedWWE pic.twitter.com/9zdwSERowD — 𝑺𝑬𝑻 𝒀𝑶𝑼 𝑭𝑹𝑬𝑬 ╱ commentary. (@HEXEDFATHER) October 23, 2022

Joe Gacy says the person in the red hoodie will be revealed this Tuesday on NXT.#HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Ie4HRi61kK — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) October 23, 2022

