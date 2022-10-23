The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Drop Dead event that took place on Saturday night from The Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio, courtesy of Fightful Select:

– Jordan Oliver def. Shiho Hong

– Blake Christian def. Cole Radrick

– Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander.

– Jonathan Gresham def. YAMATO

– BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) def. Chase Burnett & MM3

– Shane Mercer def. Tommy Vendetta

– Hoodfoot def. Jimmy Lloyd

– GCW World Tag Team Championships – DLC Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) (c) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the titles.