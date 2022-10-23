GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, will take place on March 31, 2023 as part of The Collective 2023. DDT will also hold its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood, on March 30, 2023.

The announcement was made at the end of GCW Drop Dead.

With events like Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, For The Culture, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, and others, The Collective has become a mainstay of WrestleMania weekend. FITE TV has previously broadcast events.