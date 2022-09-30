The Going Broadway podcast recently conducted an interview with former WWE star Charlie Haas, who revealed on the program that he nearly teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, an idea that JBL even pitched to the higher-ups at some point during their run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wanted to tag with JBL in WWE, adding that JBL pitched the idea but it never came to fruition:

C.H.L., Charles Haas Layfield and yeah, it’s f*cking great, but that was actually. It was so good that JBL wanted me to be like a permanent CHL… I always say like a Dewey Hogg. You know, JBL’s like the Boss Hogg and I’d be Dewey Hogg, the nephew from The Dukes of Hazzard, if you guys remember that. You’d have to go back and watch that. I’m not really sure man. I’m not really sure why it didn’t happen. I’m not really sure. I just know that — I know JBL pitched it but I think they had other things. I think they were gonna do The Cabinet or whatever and start with Orlando [Jordan] and The Bashams and all that. So I mean, it is what it is. We had a good time though. I enjoyed it. JBL and I are great friends because of it and we still talk to this day.

On his run in ROH and how he held ROH tag team gold:

Jim Cornette was the one that brought us [Haas & Shelton Benjamin] in. They [WWE] released Shelton and he was like, ‘Do not sign with anybody. Just promise me you guys won’t because you owe me that’ and we were like, ‘Okay.’ We owe Jim a lot. Jim really helped us out a lot so, dude, it was awesome… Talk about tag team runs. You had The American Wolves, you had The Kings of Wrestling, you had The All Night Express, you had The Briscoe Brothers… You had Motor City Machine Guns. God, it was so much fun. Tag teams that were tag teams and that had meant something. They weren’t just thrown together and I mean, the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles meant something and I’m like, dude, oh, it was such a great time. God I loved it. It was a really good, good time.

