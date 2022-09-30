WWE superstar Bayley appeared on the latest edition of Die Woche, where the Damage CTRL leader discussed a number of different topics, including how happy she was for Liv Morgan winning the world title, and how difficult it was to recover from her torn ACL injury. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Liv Morgan winning the world title:

Well I did watch [the WWE product when I was injured] and that’s when I realized things needed help, you know? And how many people were kind of just coasting and really didn’t take advantage of the opportunities at hand and that’s why Damage CTRL had to come do what we’re doing. But during my time off, I don’t know. I guess one of the biggest surprises or one of the biggest moments for me when I was hurt was Liv Morgan winning the title and I feel like that was a long time coming so watching her journey to get to that was fun to do.

On recovering from her torn ACL:

The hardest part [of my injury recovery] was probably towards the end of it. The beginning, I was enjoying the time off. I was just trying to stay focused to not lose my mind at home and even as the time went longer than I expected, it was when I started to learn how to get back in the ring and learn how to jump again. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be and the ring hurt so much. My body thought I was done wrestling and when I got back in, my body was telling my mind, what are you doing? Why are you still doing this? I thought we were done with this? [Bayley smiled] And learning how to run the ropes again and just getting in there and rolling around was really difficult and super humbling because I didn’t think it would be as hard as it was. It was weird just walking again and them being like, ‘You’re not putting your foot in front of the other foot correctly’ or I was favoring the leg a lot. I had a lot of trust issues with myself on that so I would always get in trouble at PT. They’re just like, ‘Nope, trust your body. It’s fine, you’re prepared. You’re not gonna hurt it again’ and that was a little hard too.

