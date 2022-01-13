Pro-wrestling star Charlie Haas shocked the world when he made his return to the sport at this past weekend’s tapings for IMPACT, which saw the former Team Angle member get knocked loopy during his matchup with Josh Alexander. Haas would be stretchered out afterwards, with many wondering what kind of damage the 49-year old had sustained.

Today Haas issued a statement on his personal Twitter alerting fans and colleagues that he suffered a concussion, but will be just fine. He even shared a video of the spot where he got hurt, calling it “one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain.”

I’d like to start by thanking all the great wrestling fans for their reaction to my debut at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this weekend. It as an outstanding experience with a great company. Unfortunately, during what was an incredible match with Josh Alexander, I suffered a concussion after slipping while heading into the corner. Per the video attached, my head caught Josh’s knee & the ropes almost simultaneously in one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain.

Haas then takes the opportunity to thank the IMPACT roster and management team for taking such good care of him before mentioning that he will now be taking bookings for 2022.

I’d like to thank the GREAT Impact management & roster for the care & attention they showed me after the incident. I can’t say enough good things & I truly look forward to working with them again in the near future. I wanted everyone to know I will be just fine, and contrary to some reports, Charlie Haas is Not Dead. (Shirt coming soon). In fact, this appearance with Impact has lit a new fire in me. So for the first time in over 5 years, I will be taking bookings nationally in 2022. There are a ton of crazy & unique matchups happening these days & I want to be a part of it all. We will have more information on this in coming days, but for the time being you can email [email protected] or reach out to Kurt Zamora on Twitter @KTankZamora for more information. You’re about to see a lot more of Charlie Has. Thank you again for your support & concern. God bless!

Check out Haas’s full statement below.