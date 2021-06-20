Charlotte Flair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event where she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Title. Here are the highlights:

Missing WrestleMania 37:

“I was devastated,” said Flair. “I did not take that easy. Missing WrestleMania was hard. As much as it hurt to miss WrestleMania, it was amazing to watch Sasha and see her succeed. Seeing her come off Mandalorian and be in the main event, that was amazing. And Bianca has that special ‘It’ factor. She needs to keep taking that and run with it. Her story, and what she embodies, it’s incredible. So I was happy for both Sasha and Bianca.”

