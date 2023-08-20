Charlotte Flair has her eyes set on a major milestone set by her father, the great Ric Flair.

The WWE superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where she was asked about breaking the world title record, which is 16 reigns held by the Nature Boy and John Cena. This is what she had to say.

I’m breaking the record. I’m so close. For so long, I stayed away from discussing it. But I’ve done every single thing there is to do, and this is my next goal. I want to keep getting better and see where I can take this character.

Charlotte later adds that she never intended to potentially break the record as it was just something that happened naturally.

That wasn’t a goal, it just happened along the way. I’m betting on myself being the champion or challenger. Brock Lesnar is the only other person to do that,.

The Queen’s has been a women’s champion in WWE 14 times.