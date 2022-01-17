WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TV Source Magazine about a wide range of topics, including which new stars she hopes to feud with and how she feels about another rivalry with Sasha Banks. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she hasn’t had a feud with Banks in about five years but that they can deliver everything fans expect:

Sasha and I haven’t had a program on TV in five years, but when we cross paths again on TV, I believe it will be what everyone expects and more.

Other WWE stars she’d like to have feuds with: