WWE has reportedly pulled SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair from doing media interviews this week.

It was revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Flair would be doing media this week, presumably to promote Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp noted on Twitter this morning that WWE has pulled Flair from doing media. There is no word yet on if she was pulled from doing all interviews, or just a few.

As we’ve noted, there was a backstage confrontation between Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at last week’s SmackDown following their Women’s Title Exchange segment. The tension in the ring reportedly led to words between Flair and Lynch backstage. You can click here, here, and here for our original reports on the incident, and here for news on Sonya Deville’s heat with Flair.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Flair on this week’s SmackDown, if she appears at all. The fact that they had her planned for media interviews is a good sign that she is booked for Friday’s show.

Stay tuned for more.

