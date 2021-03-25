Pro-wrestling star Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with Mark Thompson on Conway on Demand about his work on the NBC original series Young Rock, where the lucha-libre legend admits that sometimes taking bumps for hours on end for the camera can be harder than actually just wrestling a match. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

How pro-wrestling is like a dance:

Pro wrestling, when you’re on the circuit like that like with WWE or [AEW], you’re working with the guy who is hopefully as good as you, but a lot of times they’re not. So, you’re constantly working around your injuries and their injuries and a storyline. You’re really putting your life in your health in their hands because I may be doing a move that the guy knows how to do or I have told him that I’m going to do that move but really, if he doesn’t base me right or if he messes up, I can flip it out of his hands and land right on my neck. It’s really like a dance that you’re trying to and that’s kind of what you’re doing and wrestling.

How choreographing spots for camera are sometimes harder than an actual match:

But, what I’m doing now in film choreography and fight choreography, I have to tailor all these different moves to what my actor can do and what they feel comfortable doing. Remember, I’m not training them to do a WrestleMania match, I’m training them to do a scene in front of the camera, like a one-sided camera, So, it’s a little bit different and sometimes, it’s harder because if I’m wrestling, I wrestle 20 straight minutes and I’m done. Sometimes, these actors, I have them doing the same 30 or 45 seconds little routine for six hours because they switch the camera angle, then they’ll switch it again, and then they’ll go to lunch, come back, warm-up, and do it again. So, that choreography may have two or three little falls in it but you do that ten times, that’s thirty falls these guys are taking, so sometimes it’s harder.

