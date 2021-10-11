During the latest episode of her Green With Envy podcast IMPACT and ROH star Chelsea Green reflected back on the historic ALL IN pay per view event in 2018, and how Tessa Blanchard attempted to bring out the Knockouts title during her match so she could look better than the other female talent. Highlights are below.

Says Tessa tried to bring the Knockouts title to the ring with her:

“We didn’t know who was winning the match until the day of All In, until the afternoon actually. Tessa, who was in our match, brought her fucking IMPACT title to the show and tried to come out with it. In my mind, it was a way to look better than all of us. Bringing out a title, being the only person to come to the ring with a title, the fans are obviously immediately going to put you above the rest.”

How the girls banded together and made sure that didn’t happen even though Tessa still went over:

“Also, I feel like she did it because she knew that if she came out with the title, she couldn’t lose the title on the show. She couldn’t lose the title on a show that wasn’t IMPACT Wrestling. At that time, there was no way that would happen. Nowadays, fuck, the door is open. Anywhere can wrestle anywhere and anyone can win or lose any title in any title. A couple of years ago, that wouldn’t happen. That would have been a way of strong arming the higher-ups into letting her win. Funny enough, she still did win, but we all collectively made sure she didn’t come out with the title and that we all came out as equals.”

