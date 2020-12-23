IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he hopes to have another run with the X-Division championship. Highlights are below.

Says he’s loved the X-Division championship since he saw Kurt Angle wearing it in TNA:

I loved that belt from the moment I saw Kurt Angle wearing it. It was the most gorgeous world title on television, and it was defended in some of my favorite matches. When it was offered as a replica, I begged my parents to have it.

Says he hopes to have a longer run with the title in the future:

I am working for that opportunity to have an extended run as X Division champ,” Bey says. “I need a solid run to prove to the people what I already know, which is the X Division is the best division in wrestling and that I am its gatekeeper. I’m looking to become a two-time champion, that’s the top of my list. And whoever has the belt should know that there is more than unfinished business for me, there is unfinished ‘beyzness.

Working with IMPACT’s best:

I have been given a chance in Impact to work with the best,” Bey says. “I want to be the best, so that means I have to constantly evolve. And I love what I do, so when I get into the ring with guys like Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Rohit or TJP, I’m also learning from their style. They’re teaching me how to grow as a performer. I want to keep growing. I don’t think I’m the best in the world, but right now, I’m the best version of myself. I have the ability to be better tomorrow, and then better than that the day after. Over time, I want people to think of Chris Bey when they think of wrestling.

How he wouldn’t be who he is today without wrestling: