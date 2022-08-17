Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with longtime wrestling veteran Chris Hero, who discussed a number of topics surrounding the industry, including how he is very happy with what he’s accomplished in his career thus far, and how he hopes to continue pushing the sport forward in a positive light. Highlights can be found below.

Says he is very happy with what he accomplished in his career:

“Yeah, absolutely [I’m happy with what I’ve accomplished]. It is mind-blowing to go back and just — because what are we?… September will be my 24th year. I realize I’ve been inactive for two years. I’m still gonna count those two years. If Terry Funk can count, you know [Hero laughed]. No, I am just overwhelmed with a lot of the things that I’ve been able to do, places I’ve been able to travel, the time that I’ve spent, the people I’ve been in cars with, the blood, sweat and tears I’ve shared with some people. It’s really cool. I will say that I am content, but I’m not satisfied. I got plenty more to do and I think I have something. My body of work speaks for itself but I think I have something in here that can really change things and I’m gonna keep working toward it man.”

On wanting to push wrestling forward in a positive light:

“I had my podcast named ‘Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling?’ That was the thought process and that’s what I feel man and it’s not that wrestling needs to be saved but like, I want to push things forward. I want everything to be as good as possible, right? When something is good, to me, it can be a disappointment if I think it should be great, right? And if something is just OK, it can be an overwhelming success based on what it could have been so I look at things, not just what they are but what they could be, good and bad so I just, man, I wanna be a positive force. I feel like the wrestling world, critically, is like you got right and you got left and it’s like, ‘Nobody knows how to work, nobody knows how to sell, nobody –’ da, da, da, da, right? And then you have the, ‘Everything is awesome, everything’s great, everybody’s killing it,’ right? And it’s like, some of this is true and some of this is true and I am right in the Goddamn middle, so I feel like in a positive, encouraging way, I got something to give and you know, whether it’s physically, whether it’s mentally, whether it’s kind of just chatting with you right now and putting some media out there for people to look at and make their brain change a little bit or fluctuate, I’m all about that.”