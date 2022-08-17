Impact Wrestling reportedly has multiple current champions who are not under contracts, or who have contracts expiring soon, according to Fightful Select. Another current champion is in a bit of a unique contract situation. This is not the first time where Impact has had several champions working without deals.

It’s been reported that Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers have committed to work with Impact through at least late August, but they are not the only champions who have interesting contract situations. There has been no update on the Impact futures of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, but word now is that new Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green is still a free agent.

Green reportedly has not signed a contract with Impact. She continues to work for the NWA, GCW and several indie promotions while appearing on weekly Impact programming. After receiving her WWE release on April 15, 2021, Green returned to ROH and then Impact at Slammiversary on July 17 of that year. She has worked with husband Matt Cardona for the most part since then.

Green’s partner Deonna Purrazzo has somewhat of a unique situation going on. Purrazzo’s contract was originally set to expire at the end of 2022, but word now is that Purrazzo and Impact officials are set to begin actively discussing her future with the company, and more specifically signing her for 2023.

Impact officials reportedly believe they hold an option year where they can re-sign Purrazzo, but apparently that is not clear cut.

After her WWE release on April 15, 2020, Purrazzo came to Impact and worked the first several months without a deal, even as Knockouts World Champion. She finally inked a contract with the company and word now is that after she received a pay raise, there was time added to her contract. This may include the option year, but as noted, that isn’t clear, and the two sides are supposed to enter contract negotiations soon.

Purrazzo and Green won the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles from Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Emergence last Friday night. They will defend their titles against Mia Yim and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace on an upcoming Impact episode, which was taped this past Saturday night.

