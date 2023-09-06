Chris Jericho discussed CM Punk’s AEW release on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho while recapping All In where he wrestled Will Ospreay.

Punk’s firing came after his physical altercation with Jack Perry at All In and that led to an internal investigation with Tony Khan making the decision to part ways with the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion less than a week later.

“I don’t want to dwell on this or talk about, but I should address it. CM Punk, no longer with AEW, Wembley was his last match, which what a way to go out if you’re going to go out. I did speak to him, briefly, I was going to do a frankensteiner off the top, and I know that he does that sometimes, so I was curious if he was going to do it. I went and talked to him for a bit, asked if he was going to do it, he wasn’t. I told him I was going to do the GTS, with a straight face, and I think for a second he thought that I was going to. I was joking, of course. I did see him that day. It’s a regretful moment, what happened, but Tony Khan made his decision. CM Punk was a big part of AEW from the time he was here and if you’re going to go out, he went out on top by having this big match with Samoa Joe in a sold out stadium. That’s my thoughts on that,” said Jericho.

H/T to Fightful for the quotes