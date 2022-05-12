On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast top AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho spoke about a wrestler’s connection with the audience, and how top acts like Orange Cassidy, MJF, and Eddie Kingston understand that more than anybody in the promotion. He adds that fans will always pop for a high-spots match, but that character-driven storytelling is what they really crave. Highlights are below.

How he appreciates matches like FTR vs. The Young Bucks but is always looking for the story:

And I still don’t watch wrestling completely the ‘new age way’ shall we say. I appreciate — like FTR and The Young Bucks [on 4/6/22]. I appreciate — just amazing, amazing, amazing. But I also always look for the story and the character and the connection with the audience because people will respond to high spots. They have a connection with The Bucks obviously and to FTR to an extent. They’re getting more there, but that’s what wrestling is and you know, it’s not a lost art.

Says he wanted to work with MJF, Eddie Kingston, and Orange Cassidy because they understand how important the connection with fans is:

MJF gets it. He gets it, he understands. Eddie Kingston, gets it, he understands. That’s why I wanted to work with those guys because that’s what wrestling is. Orange Cassidy, doesn’t have to do anything, the people go nuts for him. That’s what a five-star wrestling match is to me along with the FTRs versus The Bucks etcetera, etcetera.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)