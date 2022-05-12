Pro-wrestling star Kenny King recently joined Brian Hebner on the Refin It Up podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including whether or not King will return to the X-Division championship scene now that he appears to be back at IMPACT full-time. Check out King’s thoughts on the subject, as well as some other topics, below.

On joining La Faccion Ingobernables in ROH:

Yeah, it was fun working with RUSH, working with Dragon [Lee], getting to work with Bestia [del Ring]. I mean I’ve known those guys from my trips down to CMLL in Mexico and working down there with them and you know, it was a fun thing because it was an organic thing. It wasn’t something that the office said, ‘Oh, let’s put these guys together because a lot of people will like it.’ Well you know, Kenny King is the odd man out but it was RUSH, the guy who created La Faccion Ingobernables, all of the Ingobernables from [Tetsuya] Naito to all of it. You know, RUSH, he was really instrumental in bringing me in. He really wanted me to come in and I really dug it man. It was good for me because I got to really shine on the mic, I got to start cutting promos in English and in Spanish and that was something that I had never done before so, I really, really dug the L.F.I. faction.

Thinks it makes sense for him to jump back into the X-Division title scene in IMPACT:

I don’t know man. My knees aren’t the same as they were [Kenny said in response to if he’ll get back into the X Division]. Your ankles aren’t the same, they are not X Division sturdy as they have been in the past but never say never man. It is the quality of guys in the X Division. Guys like Trey Miguel, guys like ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Ace Austin, Laredo Kid, you know, Rich Swann, I mean dudes like that because of the quality of matches that are sitting right there waiting for me, it makes a little bit of sense.

