Chris Jericho has filed for a new trademark.

The AEW star did so for the term “Ducktrillion” on June 19th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Here is the description:

“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Sting, Darby Allin, and mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara will take place at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.