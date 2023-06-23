Jacob Fatu is your new MLW National Openweight Champion.

The Samoan Werewolf defeated John Hennigan (aka John Morrison, aka Johnny Elite) on this evening’s edition of MLW Fusion to capture the title, which is his second major singles title under the MLW banner. Fatu was previously the MLW world champion for 819 days before eventually losing it to the current world champ, Alexander Hammerstone.

Hennigan will be making a surprise return to AEW on tomorrow’s taped edition of Rampage. He is expected to be a regular for AEW going forward.