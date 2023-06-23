GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Ride Or Die event tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Alec Price & Cole Radrick vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

Komander vs. Jordan Oliver

Arez vs. Jack Cartwheel

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo) & Rina Yamashita vs. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) & John Wayne Murdoch

Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

LuFisto vs. Steph De Lander

Metalik vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Gringo Loco