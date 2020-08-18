Chris Jericho Gives His Thoughts On Tessa Blanchard

During a recent episode of Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho responded to a fan who thought that Tessa Blanchard would be a good fit in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:
Yeah, I think [Tessa] would be cool in AEW, she would be cool in WWE, she would be cool anywhere she goes.
You can check out the clip below:
You can listen below:
Credit: Saturday Night Special. H/T 411Mania.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/17/2020
- Mickie James and Nick Aldis Comment After Losing RAW Return Match By Count Out, Mickie Talks Legacy and Why She Came Back
- CM Punk Tweets Jokes on RETRIBUTION, References WWE ThunderDome
- Changes and Notes for the WWE SummerSlam Card
- RETRIBUTION Invades WWE Production Truck, RAW Superstars Coming Together for a Fight?
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week