Chris Jericho is always looking at the big picture, and he sees big things for rising Japanese star, Shota Umino.

The Ocho spoke about this subject during the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he looked back on his encounter with Umino at this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and how the two may clash at a future Tokyo Dome event. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says his match at Forbidden Door was awesome and plants the seed that he may face Shota Umino at a future Tokyo Dome event:

But it [Forbidden Door match] was awesome. Did the thing with [Shota] Umino because at the Tokyo Dome against Kenny [Omega], I put him in the Walls of Jericho in front of his own father, of course is Red Shoes [Unno]. If you know the history of Red Shoes and I, we go back to 1994 together with W.A.R., so there’s a lot of history there, and then of course afterwards, throw the fireball in his face and then maybe a future Tokyo Dome match for sure, possibly.

Says his match ended early due to people jumping the gun on some spots:

Now we got the build to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and this was a match with Lance Archer versus [Jon] Moxley and [Hiroshi] Tanahashi… I remember this one was kind of funny because it was the one that ended — something went wrong when guys were kind of jumping the gun on some of the submissions that we had and that sort of thing and we ended up finishing up I think three minutes early and that’s where Tanahashi and Mox had to stare at each other for an insurmountable amount of time [Jericho laughed] and that’s the reason why, it’s live TV and we just — it’s hard to orchestrate a tag match when I was like, ‘Don’t come in. You’re coming in too early’ and it’s like, you know, and Tana’s in there… the timing just wasn’t there so that’s why those guys were staring at each other.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)