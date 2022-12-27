AEW World Champion MJF won the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the fourth time this year, and word now is that there are big plans in the works for next year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale.

MJF won the inaugural ring in 2019, then again in 2020. It was stated by former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes that the original ring was valued at $42,000. MJF won the ring again in 2021, and this time he was presented a Dynamite Diamond Ring with a new design, said to be worth $150,000.

The most recent ring was done celebrity jeweler The Diamond Sheik, who is also an up & coming pro wrestler that trains at The Nightmare Factory. Sheik gave storyline comments to Fightful Select and noted that they did not do a new diamond ring this year when MJF defeated Ricky Starks in the Winner Takes All Match at Winter Is Coming back on December 14 because MJF was so confident that he was going to win again, and he liked the third ring so much that he didn’t want to change it.

Sheik then revealed that they’ve already talked about “big plans” for the five-year anniversary edition of the Dynamite Diamond Ring to be revealed at the end of next year.

On a related note, word is that MJF is scheduled to be at tomorrow’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO. AEW has not officially announced The Salt of The Earth for this week’s show.

MJF last wrestled on December 14 in the win over Starks. He appeared on last week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite but not live before the crowd, just in brief segments to further the feud with Bryan Danielson. This week’s show will feature Danielson vs. Ethan Page.

Below is the current line-up for tomorrow’s New Year’s Smash Dynamite:

* AEW World Champion MJF to appear (not confirmed)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #6: Falls Count Anywhere – AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads the series 3-2)

