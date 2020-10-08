On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho is asked about the worst match he’s ever seen. Jericho names off the match between DX and the Brothers of Destruction from Crowned Jewel, citing a lack of planning to be the problem.

“The worst match I ever saw was Saudi Arabia. Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and The Undertaker. It was such a stupid idea in booking. It should have never happened. It should’ve been Shawn and Hunter vs. Roman and Seth, and Taker and Kane versus, I don’t know, give me two names of guys — Cesaro and Kevin Owens, whatever you want. That’s exciting. But it’s like, ‘Oh we’ll just go out there and wing it, brother.’ That doesn’t work anymore. That old-school mentality doesn’t work.”