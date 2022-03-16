AEW star Chris Jericho said he’s thought about retiring his “Judas” entrance theme, which recently went Gold.

Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today and talked about the importance of the song and what it’s become to AEW fans.

“It’s something that I always think about [retiring Judas as his entrance theme], but it’s also something that are you cutting off your nose to spite your face,” Jericho said. “We have something very special in AEW that happened very organically and I think it kind of transcends heel or babyface. I think it’s one of the very special moments that’s synonymous with AEW that nobody else has in any wrestling company. Nowhere is a song that everybody sings the moment we come out, that I come out, and the difference is this is my song. It’s my song.

“So, I’ve thought about retiring it a few times. I might retire it. I might retire it tonight. But I also think that the show business aspect of it, and the spectacle of it, far outweighs whether I’m a heel or a babyface.”

Jericho also talked about when his theme was temporarily banned during the feud with MJF, and how he and Khan were against the idea of putting the lyrics on the screen for fans to sing along with. Instead, they wanted to see the natural reactions from fans.

“It’s become a highlight of the show,” Jericho said. “That’s when we were doing the Five Labors of Jericho and MJF banned me from using Judas as a theme song. So when we were thinking about that, everybody had their two cents. You gotta put the lyrics up on the jumbotron with a bouncy ball so they can follow it. You gotta put lyrics sheets under the chairs so people could grab them. You have to direct people on their phones and give a pre-condition for the live crowd.

“Everybody thought about that except for Tony Khan and myself, and both of us were like it doesn’t feel right. It feels very – I hate to say it, but a very WWE thing to do making it very – this is the way it has to be. There’s no room for error. Tony actually mentioned it, when you go to a concert you know when to sing the lyrics. They don’t have to prompt you, they know the song. And my point was if this works and it’s organic it will be one of the coolest moments of all time. And if it doesn’t, then the heel, MJF, his evil plan paid off and that’s part of the story too so let’s see what happens. I think it was in Houston. I came out, and it took one line or two for people to get in sync and then they were locked in.”

Jericho also said AEW President Tony Khan had a big match to announce for tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“Tony is going to make the announcement,” Jericho said. “There is a big – and you know, Tony throws around big announcements quite a bit but he always delivers. There is another match that is going to be added to the show tonight, that’s going to be a big one. Something that you’re not gonna wanna miss. You’ll be extremely disappointed if you do not watch Dynamite tonight with the match that we’re gonna have, that I believe Tony is going to announce in the next few hours.”

Seeing as how we’re less than two hours away from Dynamite, it looks like Jericho may have been referring to tonight’s match between The Hardys and Private Party, which was just announced this afternoon. This will be The Hardys tag team debut for AEW.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite special:

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against hometown star Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match

* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and 2point0 host the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement

* The Hardys vs. Private Party

