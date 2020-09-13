On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho stated that he thinks the WWE will regret letting go of Miro. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve always been a fan of his. He’s another guy, who, for whatever reason, fell through the cracks there [in WWE] and they are going to regret letting him go.

When he indirectly mentioned WWE, talking about the glass ceiling and brass ring, that was actually my line. He couldn’t believe he could say that on Live television. When he asked me, ‘can we actually say that?’ I was like, ‘yes, you can say whatever you want here [in AEW]’.

I’m glad Miro came in and gave his mission statement. That said, we’ll just leave it there now. This is not a place that wants to constantly bash another place.

Obviously, when you come from another company, you have to acknowledge the fact that you came from there, because there’s a history. But then you move on.

We had discussed Miro coming in a few months earlier. However, we were all wondering how to create a spot for him [on the roster]. We needed to find a storyline for him, to ensure he’s just not going to be hanging around. We needed to find a meaningful spot for him.

The Best Man thing is not a one-time deal. It is going to be his new gimmick. He’s the Best Man at everything, similar to Mr. Perfect. You know, Miro has always been a great guy, very funny guy, which a lot of people don’t know. It’s very cool to have him with us.