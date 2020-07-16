 Chris Jericho Releases New "Demo God" T-Shirt

AEW has put out new t-shirt for former world champion and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho, this one focusing on Le Champion’s Demo God promo from last night’s Fight for the Fallen. Jericho promoted the shirt on Instagram writing, “I did it again,” along with a picture of the new shirt. Check it out below.

