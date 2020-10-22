Following last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT former world champion Chris Jericho addressed the live crowd at Daily’s Place where the Demo God revealed details about the musical segment between himself and MJF, which premiered earlier in the show to much fanfare.

Jericho states that he and MJF were up until about 2am filming the number, and that editing was only finished 22 minutes before they aired the segment towards the end of the show.

If you only knew what we went through to get that up on-air. Basically, we had that ready to go about 22 minutes before it aired and we filmed last night until about 2 AM. You never know what’s going to happen on live TV but you buckle up, get the job done, put on a great show, and make sure you guys have fun.

You can see Jericho’s full speech below. Special thanks to @Christian_Tries for releasing the footage on her Twitter. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)