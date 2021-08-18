The tag team known as 2.0, Jeff Parker and Matt Lee (fka Matt Martel and Chase Parker of Ever-Rise), have signed AEW contracts.

Chris Jericho revealed on the latest edition of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast that 2.0 have signed AEW deals. AEW have not confirmed the deals as of this writing, and 2.0 have also not commented on signing contracts with the company.

2.0 was originally signed by WWE back in 2016, and were released on June 25.

2.0 made their AEW debuts on the August 4 Homecoming edition of Dynamite, teaming with Daniel Garcia for a loss to Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. They then defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark the next week, and defeated Duke Davis and Ganon Jones on Elevation the following week. They also worked this week’s Dark episode, defeating Sam Adams and Syler Andrews.

Lee and Parker will be back in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite as they face Sting and Allin in a Texas Tornado match.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc)

