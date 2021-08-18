DJ Valentino Khan will be performing at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday.

WWE announced today that the producer and DJ will perform live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for WWE’s biggest event of the summer.

Khan, a longtime pro wrestling fan, commented and said he can’t wait to go hard at SummerSlam.

“Being part of a WWE event is a childhood dream come true for me,” Khan said. “From growing up in The Attitude Era ‘til now, I’ve been a fan all my life and truly have respect for the business. The fact that I get to connect with the WWE Universe through my own music is an incredible full-circle moment. I can’t wait to go hard at SummerSlam in Vegas.”

Neil Lawi, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of WWE Music Group, added, “We strive to create a vibrant atmosphere at all WWE events, and music plays a very important role whether it be at live events or throughout WWE programming. We’re looking forward to having Valentino Khan kick off the festivities at SummerSlam this Saturday.”

Khan is a Los Angeles-based DJ and producer who has worked with many artists, including T.I., 2 Chainz, Lil Pump, French Montana, Dizzee Rascal, Skrillex, Diplo, Major Lazer, Bruno Mars, and Tyga, among others. He’s performed at some of music’s biggest stages, including EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, and Ultra Music Festival.

