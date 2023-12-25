Chris Jericho is coming for blood on this Christmas morning in 2023.

The AEW superstar commented on a report from Web Is Jericho yesterday, which stated that the only person who was not under an NDA from the infamous Brawl Out incident (AEW All Out fight in 2022) was the wife of Ace Steel, Lucy. Jericho quote tweeted the report and stated that “he was not” under an NDA and was free to speak on it if he chose.

Lawyer Stephen P. New, who represented CM Punk and Ace Steel in the case, wrote Jericho on Twitter and said that his AEW employee handbook restricted him from speaking on the incident. This prompted the Demo God to write the following to Stephen:

Hey @StephenPNew- I don’t adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for @aew. Ive also never signed an NDA in my life ….ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research before you make blanket statements about your buddies. Because I saw EVERYTHING that night…including how Lucy (and her husband and best buddy) acted and what really went down…and since I was in the room and watching her and everybody else the whole time..I know exactly what really happened. And considering you weren’t there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark ass up. Because what really went down was disgusting.

Over a year later and Brawl In remains one of the most talked about stories in professional wrestling. Check out the tweets below.