As noted, Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi was recently named the new president of NJPW.

Today, The Ace released his first comments in his new position at a press conference, where he assured the staff that his main goal is to still bring smiles to the faces of NJPW fans.

I have been appointed as President and Representative Director. I am Hiroshi Tanahashi. Once again, I ask for your kind support.

As a wrestler, seeing the smiles of fans from the ring is truly the greatest joy. However, these smiles come from the cumulative efforts of various departments – from ticket sales and public relations to the creation of event programs and promotional materials.

It’s everyone’s collective effort that enables us wrestlers to see those smiles. Therefore, I aim to further develop New Japan Pro Wrestling into a company that brings even more happiness to our fans.

I ask for everyone’s support in this endeavor. Let’s embrace the challenges ahead of us, no matter how daunting they may seem.