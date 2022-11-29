AEW superstar and current ROH world champion responded to a Tweet put out by WrestlePurists, who shared a column about The Ocho’s latest showdown with Tomohiro Ishii on the Dynamite before Thanksgiving. Jericho and Ishii were both praised for putting on a hard-hitting affair, one that left Jericho’s chest a bloody mess.

Jericho’s response saw him explain that despite his age he doesn’t feel the need to slow down because it is his will to always give 10000%. His full tweet reads, “I love when the “experts” say “Jericho doesn’t have to do this or take this kind of punishment at this point…”. Just shows that You know nothing about me. Because the true answer is, YES I do have to do this! Because I’m Chris Jericho…and I won’t ever give less than 10000%.”

Jericho will be defending the ROH world championship next against Claudio Castagnoli, who he won the title from back at Grand Slam Dynamite in September.