Chris Jericho comments on CM Punk returning to WWE.

The AEW superstar and former world champion spoke about Punk during a recent interview with WFAA, where he was asked what the backstage reaction was in AEW after seeing the Second City Saint jump ship. This is what he had to say:

It’s business as usual. It happens. It’s the same reason why I’m sure there wasn’t a big reaction when Adam Copeland came to AEW or when Will Ospreay signed with AEW or when Danielson, Moxley, and Adam Cole came to AEW. It’s good for the business that guys have the ability to go between companies. It’s great for the fans and it’s great for the talent overall. It just makes the business stronger and that’s the most important thing.

