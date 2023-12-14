Macey Estrella, formerly known as Lacey Evans in WWE, recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of topics, including the real-life heat she got into with Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter for using his cobra-clutch maneuver.

During the chat, Estrella was asked about this odd occurrence, where she explains that she was just doing her job.

I think they’re frickin weak. Remember that weak word we just talked about? Yeah. And no disrespect to like Hall of Famers in WWE that have paved the way, he can kiss my ass and his daughter can too, so record that. Have a good day. I don’t know where the hell that came from. They know the game. You go to work. You get told this is what you’re doing. And what a lot of people don’t know what was said and what was done and how they discussed it with him and they talked to him and that is none of my damn concern. What do you call it in the military when you frickin have seniors above you? You have a rank structure. In WWE when you’re a performer you’re like down here, whatever goes above your head, it is like a lot of times unless you start crying about it and go banging on doors. I don’t like that, I’m not gonna cry about it. You tell me what the f*ck you need, you tell me what time the bell rings and then and I’ll do whatever it is. Then, because I got a family to feed, a husband I love, and I say that with conviction. Because I made sure I was in shape I made sure I could do the flippy flops, the drop downs I made sure to create the character. They told me you’re gonna go out you’re gonna do the Cobra clutch and he’s gonna come in and help and then whatever happened. Next thing you know he’s not out here I’m still doing the Cobra Clutch. But don’t get mad at me bcause I’m doing my job, you know what I mean? Or let’s have that conversation. Right? And at no point was that conversation ever had and whoever his daughter is, so from that side like, that was wild. It didn’t really ruffle my feathers. I kind of thought it was funny like you know, bless their f*cking hearts, but I didn’t lose no sleep over it. My family still got fed, I still did what I f*cking needed to do. And I just hope they keep that same energy. That same kayfabe energy when they see me because I don’t do sh*t like that.

