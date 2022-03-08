Chris Jericho is set to address Eddie Kingston on this week’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite.

Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Kingston defeat Jericho by submission in the opening bout of the main card. After the match, Kingston approached Jericho for a show of respect and offered his hand for a shake, which Jericho had agreed to if he lost. Instead, Jericho denied the handshake and exited the ring to boos from the crowd.

AEW has now announced that Jericho will address Kingston during Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS.

Jericho took to Instagram on Monday and posted photos from the bout, and wrote, “You might think you’re looking at pictures in a #GongMagazine from 1998, but you’re not. #EddieKingston wanted the “Real” #ChrisJericho last night at #AEWRevolution and he got that …and so much more. It was one of the stiffest battles of my career and even though I didn’t come out on the winning end, I think we both made history!!. But I’m a man of my word Eddie…and I owe you a handshake. Hopefully on #AEWDynamite this week, I can pay my debt. #Influencer #TheBigOne @allelitewrestling”

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL. Below is the updated line-up, along with Jericho’s full post:

* Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky

* More fallout from AEW Revolution

