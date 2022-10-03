Chris Jericho was joined by Evan Husney & Jason Eisener, the producers of Dark Side of The Ring on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho.

During it, Jericho recalled his childhood and told a story from his childhood about Sika Anoa’i, the father of Roman Reigns.

“It was like that when I was a kid. I remember I used to go hang out at the Polo Park Inn in Winnipeg and just watch pro wrestlers. That’s where they all used to stay. Sika who’s actually Roman Reigns’ dad, came in. He was from Samoa. They actually would do vignettes of Mr. Fuji having him eat raw fish and he couldn’t speak English. I walked up with a with a pen and a paper and I was like, ‘Please….sign. Sign name. You…sign name with the pen. He looked at me. He goes ‘Fuck off, kid,’ and I didn’t care that he told me to F off, all I cared was like ‘He speaks English! Did anybody else hear that?’”

Quotes via SEScoops